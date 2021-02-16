The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force has charged two men with multiple violations, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Brett Alan Nelson, 27, Knoxville, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possessing both a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) for resale, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.
He was being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Paul Holder, 34, Harrison, Tennessee, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possessing both a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) for resale and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.
He was being held on bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Both Nelson and Holder were arrested at an Alcoa hotel, the social media post states. Law enforcement also cited Ashley James, 33, Knoxville, with possessing a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
“Friday evening, investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team arrested Nelson and Holder following an investigation into the sale of heroin and crystal methamphetamine around Blount County,” the post states.
“During the arrest, investigators seized a quarter ounce of heroin, two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, multiple handguns, and $3,000 in cash.”
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
