For some, the 20-minute drive from Townsend to Blount’s more urban sectors is not easy. That’s one of the main reasons two Townsend residents are setting up a tax-preparation operation in the heart of the peaceful side of the Smokies.
This is not the first time Janice Legg and Cindy Cutting have hosted the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program. They’ve already started operations at the Blount County Public Library for 2020, where they’ve offered their services for a few years.
But this is the first time they’ve come to Townsend.
“It was her idea,” Cutting said of her partner in preparation, Legg. “AARP foundation was suggesting ... more outreach ... more locations in rural communities.”
Legg thought it was a long way to drive to the library and a pretty big deal for a lot of people who live in the mountains.
“It was like, ‘Why don’t we just bring the service here?’” Cutting said.
That and the fact that there are a lot of hourly workers in Townsend makes it an especially ripe spot for an especially concentrated set of needs.
“If you look at our population, they are AARP-age group, but also the younger group,” Legg said. The two aren’t just offering free tax preparation to people 50 and older: they’re offering it to most individuals who just need help wading through the complications of tax season.
“We’ve got a lot of hospitality workers here and a lot of 1099s,” Legg said, referring to the form independent contractors use to plan or map out non-wage income.
A big idea behind getting help from financial experts like Legg and Cutting is preparing for the year ahead, saving up money that won’t be automatically deducted from people who work for themselves.
Both women emphasized the AARP Foundation’s open-arms strategy in this operation: it’s for anyone who needs help with the basics.
Free preparers a ‘relief’
Legg — who is an architect by trade — is the owner of Design Build Wealth, a business that does budgeting for people who have money problems. She’s been doing preparation work for two years.
Cutting was an independent contractor who did computer training: She had been doing very complex returns for herself before she started AARP Foundation preparation work four years ago.
Both have years of experience behind them, but their focus is on the future of county.
The process of filing taxes are constantly changing, and though 2020 doesn’t present too many difference to the average filer, there are always alterations that are difficult to track.
For instance, Cutting noted the penalty for not having health insurance is no longer a factor in this year’s forms.
“The big tax changes were last year,” Legg noted.
“Last year, the standard deduction doubled so no one itemized,” Cutting said. “It’s almost impossible to have medical deduction and charitable deductions that beat the standard deduction anymore.”
Cutting said they’re dedicated to helping those 50 and above tackle the ins and outs of Social Security income, but they also want to help Townsendites who are just getting a start in their working career.
“The other group I think we really are trying to target is people who are working, younger people: they have to file to get their withholding back “ Cutting said. “And unless they’re pretty comfortable going online — there are some free programs through the IRS, which if you’re not making a lot of money, it’s free — if they have some questions, maybe they have a more complex return, maybe they have a few dependents: Coming to us to help answer their questions is a big relief.”
The cost of a tax preparer otherwise? Cutting said that could set people back at least $150 to $300.
Legg agreed.
Taxes are stressful enough and, boiled down to its elements, the AARP Foundation’s service is expanding its operations in Blount for an important reason: making life less stressful before filing day on April 15.
“To have someone sit next to them and talk about it in a clam voice versus the unknown is night and day for these people,” Legg said. “It’s such a comfort to feel like you have someone looking out for you.”
Just as they are trying to look out for Townsend residents, the Townsend city government is looking out for Legg and Cutting.
The community center and town hall where the preparation sessions will be happening is opening on some of its off days to make the service available.
“This is what this town’s about and it really exemplifies how Townsend cares for residents,” Legg said.
