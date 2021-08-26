Blount County Friends of the Library will screen the hand-painted animated short film “Sixteen Kings’ Daughters” at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 7, at the Blount County Public Library.
The film brings to life a traditional Blount County song from the Maryville College Archives.
Following the screening, there will be a panel with the film project’s director, Libby Weitnauer, its animator Anne Beal, Maryville College Archivist Amy Lundell and Maryville College Associate Professor of History Aaron Astor.
They’ll speak to the local historical context of the piece, its visual choices, the Horne/Hamby Collection at Maryville College, and the history of migration and folkways between the mountains and the valley of Blount County.
Panelists also will take questions.
They will be presenting remotely with the option for attendees to attend remotely or in person.
The project has been made possible by a generous grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
