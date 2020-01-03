There were no perfect ballots in the last round of the 2019-20 football season, so no one won the $100 jackpot. But a resident each from Maryville and Alcoa won $50 and $25, respectively.
Second place goes to Steve Resig, Maryville, who edged out third-place winner Wanda Jackson, Alcoa, with the tiebreaker. Resig predicted the total points from the Tennessee-Indiana Gator Bowl would be 48 (it was 45), while Jackson guessed 52.
Both Resig and Jackson incorrectly picked Auburn to defeat Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. It was their only misses.
Good luck to our readers in the fall, when the next round of The Daily Times' Football Contest will be held.
