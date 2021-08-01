After more than a year of delays, everything is finally coming together for the Wolfstock Music Festival in Louisville.
Today, Aug. 2, construction on the stage will begin. By Wednesday, the stage is expected to be complete. Thursday, organizers will work on sound and lighting. And on Friday a lineup of country music stars will take the stage, officially kicking off the two-day event.
"We're very excited about it," Wolfstock Executive Producer Don Tracy said. "We really hope everyone is ready to get out and celebrate with the community."
Tracy is the executive producer at TailorMade Productions, a local company approached by the town of Louisville to organize the festival. As a lifelong native of East Tennessee, Tracy said one of the goals of Wolfstock is to celebrate life in Blount County.
"Louisville is a great place to live, work and play," Tracy said. "We're just very adamant to show how great it is to live in Tennessee, and particularly in Blount County."
The festival originally was planned for May 2020, but following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, was rescheduled for September 2020. As the pandemic persisted, the festival once again was put on hold.
"They came back to us in January," Tracy said. "The town of Louisville and the sponsors decided to move forward and we settled on August for the date."
Despite the setbacks from COVID-19, Tracy said the process of putting the festival together has been relatively simple.
"If you exclude the word 'pandemic,' it's all been smooth," Tracy said with a laugh. "We've had no major logistical issues at this point."
Tracy said the most difficult part of getting the festival off the ground was scheduling and coordinating with the artists.
"We had to really work out the logistics with the artists because we weren't sure who was available," Tracy said. "We spent a lot of time with management teams to work out getting the artists here."
Those artists include Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Billy Currington, country chart-toppers Jake Owen and Jordan Davis, as well as up-and-comer Priscilla Block, among others.
"We looked at who has drawn crowds in the past, who has a No. 1 hit, or potential for a No. 1 hit," Tracy said. "We're all about binging newcomers to the mix along with seasoned performers to entertain the crowd."
Tracy said the artists are looking forward to visiting the area and playing in a brand new music festival.
"They're all excited about getting back on the road and coming to East Tennessee," Tracy said. "We're in the country music Mecca of the world here, so they're all excited to be a part of this event."
Organizers are anticipating a big turnout for Wolfstock's inaugural event.
"Ticket sales are capped at 5,000," Tracy said. "We're expecting between 2,500 and 3,000 people to show up."
With a crowd that size and COVID cases once again on the rise in Blount County, Tracy said organizers will take proper precautions to keep festival-goers safe.
"We will be following state-mandated guidelines," Tracy said, adding "We do encourage everyone who is planning on coming to get vaccinated. Do everything you would do to protect your friends and family. That's what I'll be doing. I consider everyone coming to this festival my family."
That sense of love for Blount County and its residents is part of the legacy Tracy wants Wolfstock to create. The festival will be more than a chance for people to enjoy a night of quality entertainment; it also will serve as a chance to give back to the community, as a portion of the festival's proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits.
"Part of the idea of this festival was actually to help nonprofits in the area," Tracy said. "We want to see how this festival can begin to help the town of Louisville and Blount County by giving back to nonprofits."
Wolfstock will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. Tracy encouraged anyone planning on attending to buy tickets ahead of time. General admission tickets, reserved seating and VIP tickets are all still available. To purchase tickets visit www.thewolfstock.com.
