Call it a scavenger hunt, thrifty shopping or just bargains galore — those in charge of the New Providence Antiques and Collectibles Sale just want you there.
The next one is set for Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Maryville. These special events are typically held each spring and fall. Members of the church and others doing spring cleaning donate a wide range of vintage and curiosity items in need of a new home.
Take for instance, what arrived earlier in the week. It is a hand-carved spindle bed that dates back to 1882. The maker, Andrew Jackson Wilson, lived in Virginia. That well-crafted piece of furniture is now part of this Antiques and Collectibles Sale.
“We have six beds this time, including a double canopy bed,” said Donna Booher, one of the sale organizers. “We never know what’s coming in the door.”
Old books, kids toys, games, china, brass, linens, hats, jewelry, furniture and dolls — there’s bound to be some of that. Lunch boxes, handbags, a croquet set and holiday decor will be displayed and ready for the sale. Some things that arrive need a little research to even figure out what they are. Booher, Sally Daley, Linda Dotson and others involved love the challenge.
Booher said a large volume of smaller sized women’s better clothing is hanging on racks, waiting for the right person. “There are three to four racks full,” she said. “Because of that, we will have a better clothing and accessories section this time.”
New Providence Presbyterian doesn’t keep any of the money earned from either the Community Benefit Sales or the Antiques and Collectibles Sales. The CBS is held on the fourth Friday of each month. Linda Dotson oversees that project.
Whatever money comes in goes right back out the door to nonprofits serving Blount County, said Sally Daley. She works at the sales and also sees that these nonprofits receive their donation.
The list New Providence gives to includes A Place to Stay, Community Food Connection, Family Promise, Good Neighbors, Gateway to Independence, Habitat for Humanity, Heaven Sent Home, Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors and Haven House. The three school systems in Blount County also receive donations to be used by the Family Resource Centers to help families.
Applications are taken from those seeking funds, Daley said. A committee makes a recommendation that is then put to a vote. Organizations are asked who else contributes to their programs and what will be done with the donation.
Booher and Daley said they can’t remember how many of the Antiques and Collectibles sales there have been, but they date back several years. In the beginning, Polly Morgan would sit out sale items in the kitchen, Booher said.
There is a collectibles corner that is set up each month at the CBS, but this larger sale focusing only on antiques and collectibles is held twice a year. It can be a challenge to find storage, these organizers admit.
Booher said the church is planning some revamping of the current sale location, which is Eastminster Hall, so it is not yet known where future ones will be held.
It is a lot or work keeping up with donated items, pricing them and hosting a sale. But it is also fun to see what comes in and then see it go back out the door to someone who will love it like the previous owner, Booher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.