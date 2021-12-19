All the planning, packing, scheduling and rescheduling that is part of the Empty Pantry Fund’s annual mission of providing food for Blount County residents in need came to fruition this weekend in two phases: distribution day on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory for those who could pick up their parcels, and deliveries to homebound recipients on Sunday, Dec. 19. Along with food baskets, toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County were also scheduled.
Second time around
This was the second year EPF and JSL asked recipients who could do so to pick up their packages at the armory the Saturday before Christmas while delivering all others on the Sunday before Christmas. In 2020, the change was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Board of Directors decided, with COVID numbers on the rise again, to repeat the process in 2021.
Three shifts of volunteers worked from 8:30 a.m. until after 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Junior Service League, the Scouts, the man who stopped by on his bicycle and all of the volunteers did an amazing job,” said Tony Clark, EPF treasurer. “It rained off and on all day but our volunteers never stopped and never complained.”
EPF President Lon Fox agreed, saying, “Once again we had a large number of volunteers — individuals, families, groups and organizations — who helped distribute over 700 baskets Saturday. We asked for volunteers and they answered the call. They saw a need and responded by providing a helping hand.”
Deliveries made Sunday
Junior Service League of Blount County active members and sustainers, those who have completed their five-year commitment to JSL yet continue to serve the community through projects dear to their hearts, volunteered both during distribution day and delivery day.
Patty Ramsey, chair of Toys for Blount County this year, said she was humbled to have seen the project come full circle, start to finish. “I’ve bought the toys, packed the toys and now delivered the toys. I love it because now I can see them go to the kids that we did this for.”
On distribution day, Ramsey helped a young widow with five children who was sitting in her car sobbing because another organization had committed to providing toys and somehow had overlooked her. Ramsey was able to get together a box of toys for the correct age group. “I called her and told her we had the box, and she came back and picked it up. She was so grateful, just crying.”
Ramsey and her son, Hayden, 9, saw how much the deliveries meant to recipients on Sunday, as well. “I feel like every person has been very grateful,” Ramsey said. “You can definitely tell they need the food. We went to one lady’s home this morning and she started crying. This is why I wish people could see this aspect of it. You see the people. You see who gets it. People crying over food or crying over toys for their kids … it sticks with you. It’s very humbling.”
Hayden said, “I like to see people be really happy when we bring them food and presents, and I think it’s fun because I get to meet new people.”
Ramsey’s active membership in JSL ends this year, but she plans to continue volunteering with both JSL and EPF as a sustainer.
Family, friends tradition
Jamey Hearon, another JSL sustainer and a member of the EPF Board, said both distribution and delivery days went well.
“People came ready to serve others in our community,” she said, and was pleased to see so many families volunteering with their children again, something COVID-19 disrupted in 2020. Her children, Ella, 7, and Avery, 9, were among those, following a tradition their mother started when she was a teenager just starting to drive. “I was looking for volunteer hours for an organization I was in and somebody suggested helping with Toys for Blount County and Empty Pantry,” she said. She met Sally Fox, who was in charge of planning and assigning delivery routes. “She gave me and some of my friends— one actually my husband now—a route, and the route was probably within a mile radius of where we all lived,” Hearon said. “It was really eye-opening because we didn’t realize there was such a need that close to us.” She continued to deliver routes in college, later as a JSL member and toys chair, and now as an EPF Board member. Some of the friends she started out with have continued to be involved, too.
“It’s really cool to see our kids getting to deliver together,” she said. “It’s become a tradition for our families now.”
On Sunday, Carolyn Forster, her daughter Joy Carver, both JSL sustainers, and her grandchildren, Caroline Carver, 13, and Drew Carver, 15, delivered food and toys together, three generations sharing the tradition that Forster and her husband, the late Fred Forster, began.
Joy Carver said, “Over and over we heard, ‘I’m just here by myself,’ or ‘I’ve been waiting for you all,’” from shut-ins, primarily older adults who were receiving food baskets. “You can just tell that we all long to be with others and we all need each other. I know it was mostly food that was being delivered, but it was also friendship and visits. Just knowing that someone was willing to come to their home and bring them something was extremely meaningful.”
She said the best part of being involved is sharing the experience with her children, just as her parents had shared it with her. “There wasn’t a year that we missed, and we couldn’t wait to do it,” Carver said.
Her husband, Will Carver, said, “There was a lady we delivered toys for, and her words were, ‘This is my kids’ Christmas.’ I think we can easily take for granted in our own hustle and bustle of trying to get presents purchased that those presents we left at her house can be more meaningful that anything we could get for our children. I was thankful my children got to hear that comment, that that small box of toys was Christmas for them.
“This is a beautiful thing our community does.”
Donations
