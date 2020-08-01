At the Wright Spot, a new restaurant in Alcoa, the eatery’s four specialty burgers are named after each of Blount County’s high schools’ mascots.
Co-owner James Ranier said by naming the burgers the Tornado, the Rebel, the Mountaineer and the Governor, it will help create a welcoming atmosphere for all county residents.
The Wright Spot opened Wednesday in the former Savory Rootz building, 1366 N. Wright Road, Alcoa. In the first couple of days, the specialty burgers have done well.
“That’s been our big seller so far,” Ranier said. “Everybody’s been getting the burgers and wings of course.”
The restaurant also offers sandwiches, wraps, salad and a cake of the day.
The owners also want to offer a Southern culinary flair with selections like chicken and waffles, sides of beans and cornbread, and, to wash it all down, a glass of sweet tea.
“You don’t see a lot of chicken and waffles places other than at Waffle House,” Ranier said. “We want to do something different, that kind of has a little bit of everything on (the menu).”
A couple of flat screen TVs line the walls, and when the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Ranier imagines customers will gather to watch football games on weekends.
The restaurant is in the process of getting a liquor license, and a selection of beers will be added next week.
Co-owner Sarah Monsarrat said once the business’s operations are running smoothly, they plan on selling Wright Spot.
“I will start it — and it will be successful — and it will be great,” Monsarrat said, “then I’m going to let somebody that has a passion for it have it.”
Ranier explained that they wanted to create something that will help the community, his hometown, recover from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
“We don’t really have a passion for cooking,” Ranier said. “We just did it because we knew it was a good area, and I’m from here.”
Louisville resident and Alcoa High School alumna Tera Mahone enjoyed a meal outside at the Wright Spot on Thursday afternoon during the restaurant’s second day in business.
“I had chicken, wings, fries and sweet tea,” Mahone said. “I knew they were opening up yesterday, and I didn’t get to make it yesterday. So I wanted to come in today and show support.”
She sat down to lunch with one of the cooks — her brother, T.J. Johnson.
Johnson grew up in Alcoa and graduated from Alcoa High School.
He remembers people cooking out of their houses and sharing meals. Johnson wants to create that same sense of community at the new eatery.
“When we were kids, people would cook out of their house and feed the community, Johnson said. “Now we have a building where we can implement the same idea.”
Johnson hopes the specialty burgers named after the four high school teams bridge any conflict between fans.
“I like the concept that all the burgers are listed for (each of the) the schools,” Johnson said. “There’s always been a rivalry, but this way everybody’s welcome. It’s a friendly menu for everybody.”
The Wright Spot is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.