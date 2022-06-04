During a recent budget meeting, Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson told attendees that EMS calls constitute 73% of his department’s activities. At the same time, the department has lost 250 years of experience since 2017.
“We anticipated this, with the retirements,” Robinson said. “People leaving, going for other places or taking other positions in the city, that caught us off guard. We didn’t see that one coming. What that has caused is a training challenge for us, with that many people new, trying to get all the certifications.”
He explained that within the first three years of a firefighter’s employment with the city, he or she must go through recruit training, emergency medical technician certification and rescue and hazardous materials training.
The lag time during which a fresh hire might not be fully trained lasts for months.
Two semesters of work are required for an EMT certification.
Robinson said during the meeting that the department had a shortage of about seven to nine EMTs.
“You may see the fire trucks running, instead of the squad more often, because we just don’t have enough EMTs qualified right now to run the medical program,” he said, though he noted that the department’s training budget had increased.
A minimum of one person with first responder credentials responds to every call AFD takes.
Several weeks after the budget meeting, Robinson told The Daily Times that the department had made some adjustments to its pay scale to avoid further attrition, and that he expected it to be fully staffed by early July. He mentioned that they’d done some hiring, but that nine employees would still need their EMT certification.
Though staffing levels vary across the county, several local fire chiefs also expressed concerns at local and national trends they’ve observed.
John Linsenbigler, fire chief for Seymour, told The Daily Times that the work itself poses challenges to employee retention, given the long hours and the intense nature of the job.
Those challenges, he said, are particularly acute for a volunteer fire department, such as Seymour’s.
Seymour’s volunteers, some of whom have obtained advanced EMT and paramedic qualifications and are employed by fire departments in Sevier and Blount Counties, could potentially draw significant overtime pay working with those departments, instead of Seymour’s.
Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions said in a phone conversation with The Daily Times that the staffing problem is a national one, observable throughout the health care and emergency services sectors.
Like Alcoa, Townsend has also seen a rise in the number of calls it’s taken in recent years, but recruitment to the department remains primarily a word-of-mouth venture.
“As far as Townsend goes, there’ve been some creative ways to address that,” Stallions said, referencing AMR as a potential means of easing stresses to the region’s emergency response system. Crews have genuinely stepped up to recent challenges, he commented, but it’s been hard to find new volunteers.
“It seems like it’s a lot easier to get donations. Time has been almost more difficult to get than money,” he said.
