A fire that started after 10 on Wednesday night has consumed the Townsend Shopping Center.
First opened in the 1930s, the Townsend Shopping Center started life with current owner Jerry Sullivan’s grandfather as a tea room, before expanding into hardware and grocery sales. Jerry and Jean Sullivan, the current owners of the building, operated the store for nearly 50 years. The store was one of Townsend’s oldest.
Multiple residents reflected that the Townsend Shopping Center was an institution for the community; it was one of the few grocery stores serving the area for much of its existence.
Tenants of Jerry Sullivan’s nearby rental properties reported seeing fire and smoke coming from a small window near the hardware section of the store sometime after 10 p.m.
Joe Sullivan, a member of Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and son to Jerry and Jean Sullivan, heard about the fire soon after it was reported and alerted his wife, Mia Sullivan. She told her in-laws about the fire.
At first unaware of the extent of the damage and the nature of the fire, the Sullivan family initially speculated about the state of the store, wondering if the incident was a simple trash fire or something more serious.
Personnel from the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department had responded to the reports by 10:45 p.m.
Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions told The Daily Times that 22 personnel from Townsend, five from the Blount County Fire Department and two from the Maryville Fire Department responded to the fire. Aerial support was also called in.
Stallions noted that the structure was difficult to access and was ultimately found to be unsafe for crews to enter. He credited the Blount County Fire Department as well as the Maryville Fire Department for their help in extinguishing the fire, commenting that use of Maryville’s ladder truck and Blount County’s tanker were critical to their efforts.
The fire has not yet been fully extinguished, though it was contained at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters stayed at the store throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, only fully clearing the scene at around 5 p.m.
Stallions commented that the fire could rekindle, though the inward collapse of the store’s metal roof will keep the fire from spreading. Fire crews will remain on standby and are prepared to respond if necessary.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is pending investigation.
Mia Sullivan told The Daily Times that the community has “lost a gem.” She noted that the Sullivan family deeply appreciated the outpouring of support, in person and through social media, from community members. Local restaurant owners supplied the family with meals throughout the day, while others had delivered water and snacks.
The Sullivan family’s efforts in the day after the building burned focused on salvaging what little survived the fire. Though nearly everything in the building was destroyed, among the few items to escape the flames was a family Bible of Jean’s dating back to 1956.
