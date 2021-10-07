MADISONVILLE — An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former employee of the city of Madisonville on an arson charge.
TBI fire investigators worked with the Madisonville Police Department in investigating a structure fire that occurred on Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Main Street in Madisonville. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that allegedly identified then-Fire and Codes Inspector Sara Alicia Vanlandingham, 44, of Vonore, as the individual responsible for setting the fire.
She is no longer employed in that position.
On Oct. 6, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Vanlandingham with one count of arson. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
