Emergency personnel extracted a 76-year-old Knoxville woman from a flipped vehicle Friday evening after a two-car wreck on East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The Maryville Fire Department, Maryville Police Department and American Medical Response responded to the wreck, which included a sedan and SUV, near 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Multiple firefighters, at times eight, worked to cut off the roof of the SUV, which had flipped with the woman, its driver, inside. Responders used cutting and rescue tools such as the “jaws of life” as they removed the roof to free the woman.
Once the roof was cut, firefighters lifted it away from the rest of the vehicle, and medical personnel tended to the woman.
Once she was removed, an ambulance took her to receive additional care at Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. The other vehicle’s driver, a 52-year-old Walland woman, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
The drivers’ conditions were unavailable at time of publication. Responders then cleared the scene.
Crisp said the wreck occurred when the 76-year-old woman pulled out in front of the 52-year-old woman from a turn lane.
Traffic was slowed as responders worked while police officers directed drivers as they passed. Multiple onlookers watched as the extraction took place, and MFD Deputy Chief Mike Caylor was also there.
