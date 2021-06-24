Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a garage/outbuilding fire on Pershing Street in Maryville.
Thirteen Maryville firefighters and three Alcoa firefighters arrived with seven vehicles at 4:30 p.m. to 821 Pershing St. An unattached, freestanding garage/outbuilding was a total loss, and a house to its right suffered external damage, MFD Deputy Chief Mike Caylor said.
No one was injured, Caylor said.
