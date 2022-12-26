Christmas Day fires at a Friendsville home presented challenging conditions for firefighters, but the residents and responders reported no injuries.
The Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department first received a call at 5:25 a.m. Dec. 25 of a chimney fire at 1060 Dawn Drive, according to Assistant Chief Steve Hargis, the public information officer, who noted the temperature was 4 degrees Fahrenheit at that time.
When 11 firefighters responded with three trucks the residents were out of the two-story log home, but flames were coming out of the top of the chimney, he said.
They extinguished the flames and checked for hot spots using a thermal imagining camera before clearing the scene at about 7:30 a.m.
At 9:08 a.m. they received a report of a rekindled structure fire at the Dawn Drive home, which is on the edge of the department’s coverage area. Friendsville responded with 13 firefighters and five trucks, and through an automatic mutual aid agreement the Greenback Volunteer Fire Department responded with eight firefighters and five support vehicles.
Flames were coming from the attic and under the edge of the metal roof, Hargis said. “We don’t know what started the second fire,” he said.
At that time the temperature was 6 degrees, and firefighters had to haul water to the home, which is off a gravel road in the woods.
The home had fire and water damage, but firefighters cleared the scene at 12:10 p.m.
Hargis said the Red Cross responded to offer help to the residents, Earl and Margie McKean.
Because firefighters had to fill tankers and drive to the fire, with water spilling and freezing, the Friendsville street department and Blount County Volunteer Fire Department responded to salt the roads, Hargis explained. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic on the narrow roads.
“We had problems staging our vehicles,” Hargis said, and they used one smaller tanker from Greenback. “It was tight quarters all the way.”
In his 35 years with the fire department, Hargis, said this was the first time he recalled responding in conditions that cold. When firefighters weren’t near the heat of the blaze, the spray from the water formed icicles on them.
Some of the volunteer firefighters also have jobs that required them to work on Christmas Day, Hargis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.