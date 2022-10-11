The first ever Long Table Community Dinner will take place this Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Maryville Greenway-Library Bridge. Hosted by the Blount Partnership, the organization, it brings to fruition a concept that has been in the planning stages for over a year.
Jeff Muir, Communication Director of Blount Partnership, said the idea behind the dinner was to create a community event that highlights the attraction and appeal of downtown Maryville, while also drawing on the connection to Maryville College, the greenway and the library.
Ideally, an event like this will spur others to hold events downtown and make it a hub for social activities,” Muir said. “That’s what downtown Maryville used to be and we are trying to bring a bit of that back.”
To that end, a logo for Long Table was created with imagery that includes the Blount County Courthouse clock tower, Anderson Hall and a tower at the library. The Partnership saw other opportunities as well.
“We wanted to utilize as many Blount County businesses as possible when it came to the chefs, food and other supplies to put on the event in an effort to show that you can have it all here,” Muir told The Daily Times when the event was first announced back in early September.
The idea, he said, was is to spotlight the various fine dining options that Maryville has to offer. Muir said that as far as the organizers knew, this will be the first time any event has used the bridge as the site for an event.
“We explored other options, but this was deemed a unique location, so Blount Partnership decided to try to make it happen,” he added. Muir also told The Daily Times that other organizations had attempted to host similar types of events, but had been unable to work it out.
He said that before the decision was made to host the event on the bridge, the partnership explored the possibility of locating it at Springbrook Farm or the top levels of a downtown parking garage. The event will begin with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at 5:30 p.m. They will be followed by a four-course meal prepared by local Blount County chefs, including Blackberry Farm’s Dustin Busby, Dancing Bear Lodge’s Jeff Carter, Walnut Kitchen’s Billy Krebs, and RT Lodge’s Trevor Stockton.
In addition, students from Pellissippi State Community College will work the event, providing opportunities for local students to learn culinary arts as part of a hospitality program based in Blount County. Plans are to have five tables, each 32-feet long, connecting along the top of the bridge. An outdoor kitchen will be set up in front of the library to allow the four chefs to prepare each course.
In addition, the cocktail bar will be located in the area across the bridge closest to where College Street corners into McCammon Avenue. Thursday’s dinner will host 150 diners who paid $150 each. The event sold out in six days, but Muir said the idea is to make it an annual event. “Hopefully it will grow and we can accommodate more,” he said.
Proceeds will primarily benefit the newly established Blount County Young Professionals, a program that aims to attract and retain individuals aged 21 to 40 who are invested in working in, and contributing to, the local community. The remaining funds will be put toward the cost of next year’s event.
