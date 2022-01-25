The first day of the state of Tennessee’s case against Frank Delmar Raines Jr., 54, on trial for charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape, has come to an end after jurors heard emotional testimony from witnesses.
The trial began Tuesday morning in Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan’s courtroom with jury selection. The process of selecting jurors to render an impartial verdict included instructions from Judge Duggan, as well as a variety of questions from both the prosecution and the defense team concerning prospective jurors’ experiences with the criminal justice system. Multiple jurors were excused from service and replaced by alternates over the course of the questioning.
After completing jury selection, Judge Duggan called for a pause for lunch. However, when the time set for proceedings to resume came, Raines had yet to reappear. Several minutes after the agreed-upon time, Raines reentered the courtroom, where Judge Duggan advised him that he would not wait for Raines before beginning proceedings in the future.
The prosecution and defense then delivered their opening statements. The prosecution prioritized the accusations against Raines, providing an account of the crimes Raines is accused of having committed. Following the prosecution, the defense’s statement emphasized that the US legal system requires that the criminally accused are innocent until proven guilty and expanded on the distinction between speculation and proof.
After opening statements, the prosecution called multiple witnesses to testify.
Appearing as a witness for the prosecution, the woman Raines is alleged to have raped testified that on the afternoon of Sep. 23, 2017, Raines — who was providing her with driving lessons at her mother’s request — took her to a trailer park in Blount County. Upon arrival at the trailer park, the woman, then 17, entered a trailer belonging to Raines’ family. With her were Raines and his son Cody, then 20.
The woman contends that after some time in the trailer, Raines asked to speak with her alone. Once they were alone, the woman alleges that Raines raped her, overpowering her physically and ignoring her repeated demands that he stop. Speaking in a soft voice that became choked with emotion over the course of her testimony, the woman recounted driving home with Raines and, citing fears for her and her family’s safety, told the court that she did not immediately let her mother know what had happened.
The woman’s mother, also acting as a witness for the prosecution, testified that she observed an immediate change in her daughter’s behavior following the afternoon of Sep. 23, 2017.
The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. today.
