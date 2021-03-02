If 6-year-old Lilly Gerou’s smile isn’t enough to brighten someone’s day, her cargo certainly will.
On Tuesday, she was busy dropping off homemade cookies to essential workers who have continued to serve this community through the yearlong pandemic. She and mom, Kelly, and dad, Michael, traveled to fire and police stations, the health department, post office, a grocery store and the front desk at The Daily Times to hand out sugar, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies.
“We usually go about once per month,” Kelly said. “We homeschool so we have lots of time to do things.”
Lily said she wanted the recipients to know they are appreciated. And while it might seem like a lot of work to bake dozens of cookies for so many people, Lily didn’t mind. She loves baking and said she also has another specialty — banana bread.
Each box Gerou delivered Tuesday included at least a dozen of the sweet treats.
Kelly said her daughter loves doing for others. Lily will hold a lemonade stand in the summer, with proceeds going to soldiers serving our country.
It’s been fun to make people happy with cookies, Lily said. She hopes to inspire others.
For Lisa Smith, the front desk employee at The Daily Times who was there to receive the gift, it meant a lot.
“It brought tears to my eyes to know that she cared so much about us,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.