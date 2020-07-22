First Horizon Bank has named a new senior credit officer for East Tennessee, which will include Maryville.
A 22-year veteran of First Horizon, Jimmy Martin was named to the role that will include working with clients in Knoxville, Johnson City and Bristol. Martin has been a portfolio manager and team lead in Chattanooga.
Martin is a graduate of Lee University and received his MBA from Chattanooga.
