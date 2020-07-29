First Horizon Bank will hold its third annual food drive throughout the month of August to support the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Second Harvest is seeing an unprecedented increase in need from families in East Tennessee due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release states. Second Harvest has asked First Horizon to host another local food drive.
It will be at First Horizon banking centers in Blount, Knox, Roane, Loudon, Sevier, Hamblen and Jefferson counties. Collection barrels will be placed outside in the front of each bank for the general public to make donations.
