Tennessee orange mixed with presidential red, white and and blue on Monday morning as the University of Tennessee hosted first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who applauded the state’s teacher recruitment initiative. Starting in Knoxville, the two will be traveling across the borders of several states to celebrate education.
While each state has crafted a different formula for recruiting and retaining educators, Cardona has lauded Tennessee’s as being a model for states nationwide. Initiated in 2020, the Grow Your Own program in Tennessee was adopted through federal COVID-19 relief funds to help educate teachers for free while they earn a paycheck.
“I think about it like running through the ‘T,’” Cardona said. “It’s a structured pathway that helps you get prepared and supported for when you get into the field ... You’re not going to recruit Peyton Manning, and then not give him any coaching while he’s here, right? Why are we doing that with superstar teachers?”
Titled the Tennessee Teacher Apprenticeship model, the state was the first to register with the U.S. Department of Labor to establish a permanent GYO program. Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa school systems participate in the program through UT. While it may look a little different from school to school, funds pay for education courses and pay teaching apprentice students while they study — intended to help eliminate vacancies in hard-to-fill positions, such as special education.
Organized as a pep rally with Vol cheerleaders and the Pride of the Southland Marching Band, a large crowd of educators filled the floor and hoorayed when mentions of appropriate pay compensations among other perks pushed through the loud speakers. Signs repeated “recruit, respect, retain” throughout the ballroom.
Preceding the speeches given by Cardona and Biden, a panel of educators who have participated in GYO answered questions. One said it encouraged her and confirmed her interest in pursuing a teacher career.
A repetitive theme among educators and public officials was ability to provide a platform where teachers can get the education they need to positively impact students. Although the room swayed in one direction of opinion, the lot nodded in agreement that teaching is the greatest profession someone can pursue.
First lady Biden is especially sentimental to the idea, given her decades of in-classroom teaching experience. Before speaking at the rally, Cardona and Biden visited Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy in Knoxville, toured a third grade classroom and met with teacher apprentices, as well as their mentors, participating in GYO.
“We just finished a school visit (at an) elementary school,” Cardona said. “The energy there was amazing, just the respect educators have because they realize there’s a teacher in the White House.”
Among other relatable notes, Cardona reminded the crowd that he, too, has memories of push pins and staples on bulletin boards.
“When we talk about a teacher shortage issue,” Cardona said, “shortage is a symptom of a teacher respect issue. And that issue has been around much longer than the pandemic.”
Biden said teachers deserve respect. And teaching isn’t a profession, it’s a personality.
“Educators like us, we have a role to play too,” Biden said. “We are the best recruiters out there, right? Because we know how much we love the job. We have to use our ‘teacher voice.’”
Before “Rocky Top” closed out the rally, Biden called for anyone listening to join teacher ranks and impact the world one student at a time.
