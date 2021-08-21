After four decades of service to grieving families and loved ones, the first lady of Maryville’s Dotson Funeral Home, Jeweldene Williamson Dotson, died at 84 on Aug. 18.
According to her son Brent Dotson, she and her husband opened the funeral home as a family legacy, to be passed down through generations and to serve families in the community.
She was shy and quiet, but personable and never forgot a face. Dotson said. “She served others as part of her calling,” he said, adding that he believes she was well fit for the profession because she always put him, his brother and her husband first, and never asked for anything in return.
“She valued her community because they weren’t just neighbors,” he said. “They were friends, people who became extended family to ours.”
She put others’ needs before her own, from teaching her son at home before he started grade school, to ensure he was at the same level as the other first graders, to sitting with and comforting families.
Before opening the funeral home together in 1979, Jeweldene and her husband met when they were both teachers in Pike County, Kentucky. Afterward, they taught together in Maryland, Florida and Tennessee.
Her sister-in-law, Gail Emerson, had her as a home economics teacher, and said she and the other students in the class listened to her because it was evident that she knew what she was talking about.
Emerson described her as a “classy lady,” styling short hair, earrings and jewelry. She wore gored skirts, which were the elegant fashion — long and loose, sometimes straight and sometimes ruffled, with slightly inched high-heels.
Along with sowing up all the holes in her sons’ socks, she made most of her clothes from purchased patterns and fabric, kept a garden full of tomatoes, potatoes and peppers, to name a few, and liked singing old music and gospel.
Dotson said she cooked good and healthy meals, but her desserts were his favorite. Her pineapple cake was the first he named, followed by the story of a cousin’s blue-painted face, who thought her blueberry dessert was delicious.
“She was a symbol of a delicate but strong, traditional woman,” Dotson said. “Someone who was loyal and faithful to her husband and family; who worked hard and was always there to listen and help others.”
As she aged and her parents, siblings, and husband of 58 years died, Dotson said he was reversed into the role of caregiver, and the past five years he spent with her are some of his happiest memories of his mother.
“Being a caregiver is hard,” he said. “It is demanding, and a lot of people may not realize that. But it’s a real honor and a privilege to be able to witness and be part of the last years of her life. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
