Business and government organizations partnering to bring solar energy on the local power grid by 2024 lined up at DENSO’s Maryville manufacturing facility Wednesday morning. With labeled helmets and ceremonial shovels, representatives broke ground on the first of four area solar facilities.
The ceremony pulled a large crowd from all four legs of the partnership, with helmets featuring the logos for Silicon Ranch — a Nashville-based renewable energy provider — DENSO, Tennessee Valley Authority and the city of Maryville.
After short speeches from a member of each organization, two DENSO employees filled in the left eye of a daruma doll, a Japanese tradition to mark the official start of a project and to symbolize victory.
“During this building’s groundbreaking in ‘88, 1988 that is,” Vice President of DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. David Byrum said, “it was said that DENSO would be good for Blount County and Blount County would be good for DENSO. That belief has not changed. We could not have accomplished what we have over the past 32 years without the unwavering support of our government leaders.”
TVA began a program in 2020 to encourage more use of renewable energy by allowing 5% of local power to be sourced elsewhere. DENSO provided the land for this first solar facility, and Maryville Electric Department financially contracted with Silicon Ranch, which is overseeing the engineering and construction of all four planned facilities.
DENSO’s Maryville location will use a portion of energy generated by all four solar facilities.
Energy captured by the facilities will feed into MED’s power grid and be shared by DENSO and households or businesses in the same area as each facility. Although not all MED customers will be siphoning solar energy, solar power will offset the cost of demand through TVA for all customers.
“This solar project is just another example of the vision and execution of next-level innovation we have come to expect from our community’s largest manufacturer and employer,” Maryville Mayor Andy White said.
In July, Maryville City Council signed off on a 30-year contract between MED and Silicon Ranch. The city isn’t responsible for upfront costs of building solar facilities, but for the next three decades is contractually responsible for purchasing energy produced by the facilities.
Maryville Utilities Director Baron Swafford said in July that the contract with Silicon Ranch has a single, fixed rate. Since solar energy doesn’t rely on market-changing components, like crude oil, the fixed rate will reimburse Silicon Ranch’s investment in building facilities and maintaining them over 30 years.
The contract approved by council in July stated the rate will be $47.50 per megawatt hour for MED too buy solar energy from Silicon Ranch, compared to $116.65 per megawatt hour that MED customers pay for electricity now.
The solar facility on DENSO’s property and two others should be complete at the same time in 2024. Three of the facilities will be built on approximately 150 acres, including the 25 acres off Robert C. Jackson Drive, and produce a combined 10.5 megawatts of energy.
The two other solar facilities are planned to be built off Sevierville Road near the Northfield subdivision and the second off Mint Road near the Old Niles Ferry intersection.
Swafford said during a phone call with The Daily Times on Wednesday that the two properties off Mint and Sevierville Roads will need to be rezoned by the county. While neither property has a lot of road frontage, he said the solar facilities off Sevierville Road may be visible because it doesn’t have vegetation like the property on Mint Road.
With enough public input, the county may require tree plantings to cover visibility of the solar panels.
These two projects will be started, finished and launched at the same time as the one on DENSO’s property, Swafford said. All three are connected and separate from the fourth solar facility through different TVA programs.
The fourth solar facility does not yet have additional information but will be a part of TVA’s Green Invest program. The city of Maryville is not directly connected with this project.
Public Relations Specialist for DENSO Andrew Rickerman said that the other facility is in the planning phases and is targeted to be complete by 2025.
Rickerman also confirmed that the solar facility on plant grounds won’t be visible from the road.
DENSO’s Vice President of Electrification Systems Mark Moses said the plant’s operations are energy intensive and one solar facility on DENSO’s property wouldn’t alone produce enough energy to power plant operations.
A release from DENSO states that once all four solar projects are completed and coupled with other energy conservation initiatives, all electrical needs for DENSO’s Maryville plant will be sourced from renewable energy.
Increasing the use of renewable energy is part of DENSO’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2035 and reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.