Rain fell, but local first responders were more concerned with a fictional emergency during a hazardous materials drill Thursday evening.
Personnel from the Maryville, Alcoa, Blount County and Friendsville fire departments, Alcoa Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response participated in the simulation from 6-8 p.m. at Maryville Operations Center, 410 Home Ave., Maryville.
The drill featured responders working a fictional situation in which a tanker trailer-trailer rig filled with methyl mercaptan, a chemical added to natural gas to give it a rotten egg smell, crashed into an after-hours day care center when the driver suddenly fell ill.
“The first responders initially believe they are dealing with natural gas which is spewing into the air at the point where the vehicle has crashed into the building,” a release states.
“Fire and hazmat crews along with law enforcement and rescue/EMS crews must stabilize the driver impaled by steel rebar, mitigate the hazardous material and search for children possibly injured inside and douse the flames from a fire,” the Blount County Emergency Management Agency said in the release.
Blount Memorial Hospital and East Tennessee Medical Group also tested their emergency response and decontamination procedures during Thursday’s simulation.
The drill is an annual ritual for local first responders. This year’s scenario was created by Maryville Police/Fire Department Chief Tony Crisp and Maryville Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Caylor, as it was Maryville’s turn to conceive the drill.
That duty goes in turns between the Maryville, Blount County and Alcoa fire departments, as they each have hazardous materials teams.
Caylor told The Daily Times it is important to have as many local agencies participate in the drill as possible because it is essentially the only time each year that they are all able to operate together on-scene with one common goal.
“The biggest challenge is trying to find something that taxes the first responders, something that is relatively practical and that involves as many different agencies as we can,” Caylor said.
To make the drill work, Caylor and Crisp had to not only create the incident, but also write scripts for the communications center to use for the simulation.
Evaluators from other agencies also were there Thursday to judge the responders’ performances. The evaluators will present their findings to the agencies today.
“It’s not finger-pointing ... it’s not a matter of hurting feelings,” Caylor said. “It’s a matter of constructive criticism presented constructively so that we can learn from our mistakes.”
The drill is funded through a federal Hazardous Materials Equipment Planning Grant. The grant is administered by the Blount County Emergency Management Agency through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“If you’re a company and you haul chemicals across the nation or even across the state,” Blount County Emergency Management Agency Director Lance Coleman said, “you have to pay a certain amount to the federal government that they in turn give to emergency management departments in counties to use for drills like this so that first responders ... will understand how to respond with a hazardous materials transportation incident.”
Coleman said organizers checked with the National Weather Service earlier Thursday and were told the worst of the weather would happen early and the rest would just be off-and-on rain showers, clearing the way for the drill to take place.
“I think it’s a success because we’ve got everyone here; it’s a rainy, dreary day ... we didn’t want to cancel it because emergencies happen regardless of what the weather is,” Coleman said.
“If it’s inclement weather, it’s still going to happen.”
