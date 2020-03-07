Working as an emergency medical technician on an ambulance is in high demand because the career’s popularity is waning.
“(Ambulance EMTs are) very much in demand, and there are times I feel like we are dying breed,” said Robyn Asher, Priority Ambulance professional development manager.
Asher loves working in the medical response field, but she noted it’s not for everyone.
“You have to really want to be there to serve people,” Asher said. “There’s a lot of different ways you have to want to help people at the worst times in their lives.”
Because patients may be facing one of the most dire situations in their lives they can be downright rude to those lending a helping hand.
“They go through so many emotions in 15 minutes,” Asher said. “If you get really lucky, you’ll get someone that they’re thankful that you’re there. You’ve just got to be able to want to serve people without expectations.”
Another reason demand is high for ambulance EMTs is because of turnover.
“They leave us to go do other things,” Asher said. “It takes a special person that wants to stay on an ambulance. You have to love it.”
While EMTs leave the field to pursue more lucrative occupations, they also leave the field to consistently stay in one spot during their working hours.
Asher noted EMTs may sit with patients on long road trips because they will transport patients from Knoxville to Chicago or Atlanta hospitals for patients who need more in-depth care at larger metropolitan hospitals.
“Some people that just don’t like doing stuff like that,” Asher said. “Me, I think that is one of the best things. You get to sit and talk with your patients for hours. I have worked on and treated many, many, many people who are fascinating just hearing their life story was part of the fun.”
To help recruit EMTs, Priority Ambulance is hosting a free condensed eight-week course in partnership with Roane State Community College that began in February. EMT courses that prepare students for certification usually last a semester. Those who complete the eight-week course, and pass a national certification exam, can get hired with Priority Ambulance who sign a two-year commitment with the company.
While Learning emergency first response skills can be used to pursue a career working for an ambulance services, the expertise can also be used to further career status in law enforcement.
In Blount County sheriff’s deputies have started picking up emergency response skills, and 38 Blount County Sheriff’s Office are EMR certified, according to a press release from BCSO. EMR is the certification level below EMT, and the certified deputies provided aide before the patients were handed off to ambulance crews.
In 2019, the EMR deputies responded to approximately 1,500 medical services calls. The program started in 2017 with 12 certified deputies.
Learning emergency response skills is becoming more of a requirement for those wanting to work in outdoor education or recreation, said Jeremy Lloyd Manager of Field Programs & Collegiate Studies at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Treemont is an environmental education center that has been in operation since 1969, and all Treemont instructors are required to take a Wilderness Emergency Medical Responder course hosted by Roane State Community College. Course graduates earn an EMR certification.
“Here’s what the job is: An emergency medical responder’s job is to keep a person alive until the ambulance arrives,” Lloyd said. “In other words it is not to bring that person back to health and to heal them and solve all of their problems.”
One of the main things they go over is the wilderness responder course is the ABCs of emergency medical response: Airways, breathing and circulation.
“If anyone of those things aren’t there, then you’ve got problems,” Lloyd said.
The course also covers topics such as how to splint a broken bone, how to mobilize someone with a spinal injury and even how to perform and emergency childbirth. Another subject is treating common allergic reactions.
Lloyd added it’s important to have instructors trained in emergency medical response because the setting of the northwestern portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park compounds problems with emergency situations.
“It changes in a wilderness setting because the length of time is greater than if you’re going to hand off a patient to the paramedics,” Lloyd said. “So for instance if someone has hypothermia on Gregory Bald it’s already a serious situation, but the situation is compounded by the 5,000 feet altitude and it’s a couple hours from the nearest road. So how do you keep that person alive (until the ambulance arrives).”
Because of the emergency course, instructors are better equipped to keep patients breathing until paramedics arrive.
The range of people who have taken the wilderness courses have included park rangers, nurses, neonatal care and medical doctors.
“Each of the different folks are coming here for all different sorts of reasons,” Lloyd said. “A surgeon once told me he’s learned things he didn’t learn (from the class) that he didn’t know how to do from medical school.”
