For many, the period of time between Christmas and the new year is spent relaxing, but the Eagleton College and Career Academy fishing team and a set of volunteers got to work Friday, December 30. The two-person team takes their sport seriously — they’re currently ranked 1st of 250 in the Tennessee Bass Nation’s Southeast Region — but they went to George’s Creek Friday to fish for litter, cleaning up an access area by the water.
Carson Holbert, an ECCA sophomore and Owen Stamm, a Morristown-Hamblem West High School senior, the team members, decided to clean up the area for a few reasons. Holbert noted that the cleanup helps both competitive fishers and the broader community, giving the team twice the incentive to spruce up the area.
“It helps the community. It’s good for people that want to fish around here, and it’s good for people that want to put in and it draws pro anglers. We’re going to have a Bassmaster Classic come here to Knoxville in a few months and we want them to come and use this ramp for practice,” he said.
Holbert wasn’t aware that ECCA would have a dedicated team when he started fishing with Stamm, but they’ve worked together to represent the school throughout the 2022-2023 academic year. They initiated the cleanup after adopting the site in October, and said they’ll work on similar projects in the near future.
Fishing is important to both students, but so is community service. They decided on the George’s Creek area, Holbert said, “It’s centrally located,” and close to ECCA.
Stamm told The Daily Times that he also feels a sense of responsibility for nature; that sense stems from the enjoyment he gets from being in it. He added that a significant amount of trash near access areas can be attributed to fishers. And in addition to fishing, he’s spent years working on different recycling projects, winning multiple awards for doing so. The two interests are connected, he commented, since litter and trash hurt aquatic wildlife.
“I’ve been walking the bank before, and I’ve found fish and birds tangled up in fishing line and nets, and that’s something you don’t want to see,” he said. On recycling, he noted, “It was just something that I always thought was fun — going around to collect stuff, and I guess it just kind of rolled into how I fish now too.”
The timing of the Friday pickup was strong, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Robby Badgett said. “Since the water’s down right now, they were able to get the trash they normally wouldn’t be able to, since it would go out into the water, and whenever it rains hard, whenever there’s trash up the hill, it’ll push it down into the water,” he commented.
Badgett also participated in the pickup directly, and he said that it was a “unique” event.
“It’s unusual that they’ve put this together as students. This is the first one, at least in Blount County, of somebody adopting an access area to maintain it that I’m aware of,” he said.
Once the team decided what they’d be doing, when and where, they reached out to community members to see if they could generate some outside interest.
Executive Director of Keep Blount Beautiful Brittney Whipple said her organization helped by donating supplies, while Holbert wrangled the volunteers. And as the event drew to a close, the East Tennessee Tree Service arrived with several trucks to dispose of brush, clearing a sizable amount of land.
