A fitness class for seniors, Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL), begins on Jan.18. at the Fairview United Methodist Church’s Remedy Center, 2505 Old Niles Ferry Road in Maryville.
The first meeting is dedicated to assessing the strength, balance, and mobility of the participants. The assessments will begin at 10:30 a.m.
SAIL is a strength, balance, and fitness program for adults 65 and older. Classes address the risk factors that contribute to falls: muscle weakness, balance issues, vision loss/changes, medications, and inactivity. SAIL is proven to increase safety while walking outside and within the home. The classes are fun and social.
SAIL classes run for 12 weeks, twice each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The instructor is experienced and certified in the SAIL program. A donation of $1 per class is requested. For more information or to reserve a spot in the class contact Cynthia Karube at 253-5381.
Nearly one-third of older adults fall each year and falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations for seniors. SAIL is designed to keep older adults safe and healthy. The program is offered through the Blount County Office on Aging. For more information on this class or other questions related to aging, call 983-8411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.