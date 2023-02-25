Law enforcement seized over two pounds of fentanyl and arrested five people in a Thursday, Feb. 23 search of a Knoxville home. The arrests were part of a joint investigation by the TBI Drug Investigation Division, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
As part of an ongoing investigation, TBI special agents working alongside local law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a residence on Willoughby Road in Knoxville, according to a TBI release. They executed the warrant Thursday with assistance from the KPD Special Operations Squad and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Investigators said they found over two pounds of fentanyl in the home, as well as several ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, cash and one firearm.
Ricardo Diandre Briggs, 38, Sylvester Neal III, 44, Paul Sanchez Briggs, 35, Eric Nathaniel Bradford, 54 and Kenneth Jamal Briggs, 36, were arrested and are being held facing what TBI described as “felony charges” in the Knox County Correctional Facility. All five are from Detroit, Michigan.
TBI said the investigation is part of the ongoing 313 Initiative — a cooperative information sharing agreement between law enforcement agencies in Eastern Tennessee to combat drug trafficking from Detroit.
