Blount County firefighters took more than an hour early Wednesday to extinguish fires set to five cars at the same location on Morganton Road in Maryville.
The 911 call came in at 2:15 a.m., and a crew of three trucks and four firefighters arrived at 2:23 a.m. The fire was controlled at 3:35 a.m., and crews left at 4:19 a.m.
A Blount County Fire Department employee said the flames took so long to put out because one of the cars contained magnesium — a substance typically difficult to put out. The employee added that another car had a full tank of gas and was leaking, which added to the difficulty.
According to the incident report, the complainant told deputies he heard a noise coming from outside his residence and went outside to see one car on fire. Between that time and when police arrived, four more cars caught fire.
The estimated total value of the five cars is $60,000.
