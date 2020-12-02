Five separate cases of vehicle breaking-and-entering were reported Tuesday to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
The complainants were Rebecca L. Everhart, Chessingham Drive, Maryville; Shawn C. Willocks, Heartland Drive, Maryville; Martin J. Brown, Heartland Drive, Maryville; and Clark L. Smith, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Willocks claimed two of his vehicles were burglarized, and while nothing was taken from Smith's vehicle, he reported hearing his car door shut while at a Chessingham Drive address and later finding "miscellaneous personal cards" in his backyard that didn't belong to him, incident reports state.
The total value of stolen items in the cases was $1,980.
BCSO has worked to stress the danger of vehicle burglaries this holiday season. Sheriff James Berrong said in a Facebook post in November that "there is never a circumstance when leaving your vehicle unlocked is acceptable."
