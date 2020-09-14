One incumbent and four relative newcomers are running for two seats on the Alcoa Board of Commissioners, while one incumbent is vacating his post.
Commissioner Ken White has decided not to run, while incumbent Jim Buchanan is gunning to retain his spot.
White told The Daily Times in a phone interview he made the decision not to run again “some time ago.”
He’s served as commissioner since 2008 and said his decision to leave isn’t attached to any hard feelings. “Everything is positive about it,” he said.
Buchanan has held his seat since 2018. An area resident for about two decades, he is also the city’s vice mayor. He did not return calls or messages requesting an interview.
Candidates vying for the two seats — most with a history of running for political office — recently spoke about their ambitions should they gain political office after November.
Stephen Biggar
He’s been on the Alcoa Industrial Development Board for two years, but Biggar has nearly 40 years of service with the city’s utility services.
He’s retired now and said he wants to continue serving, this time on the Board of Commissioners.
“I care about the city,” he said. “I love the city. They were good to me. ... I want it to do well and I want to be involved in planning.”
This is the second time in four years Biggar has run for a board seat and said he didn’t put his name in the hat in 2018 because he thought the candidates and incumbents were solid.
He said when he heard White wasn’t running this year, he felt it was time to give it another go.
“The city of Alcoa is progressive in the way they think,” Biggar said, reflecting on how local the economy is growing. “I want to be a part of that.”
Tracey Cooper
“My family has served the city since about 1950,” Cooper said, noting her grandfather worked at the fire department, her father with Alcoa utilities and her husband with the police department for more than 30 years.
She said her family does a lot of volunteer work for the city and school system. Cooper moved to Alcoa two years ago and said she wants to focus on “living within a budget.”
“It’s a trick,” she explained. “I feel like I have a very solid understanding of how at least three departments inside the city work.” She said she’d also want to focus on getting new businesses into the city and growing the board’s relationship with different Alcoa constituencies.
“I know people from all of them,” she said. “If you’re a commissioner, you should be listening to everyone else and you should go with the moral majority.”
Cooper has worked in management for Calloway Oil Company for 20 years.
Joshua Gregory
Gregory ran for Tennessee House of Representatives when he was only 28, an experience he’s bringing to his 2020 run.
He recently moved from Knoxville to Alcoa and said he’s focusing this campaign on the board’s relationship with the community.
“As I was getting signatures, a lot of the people I was coming in contact with addressed a concern: There wasn’t enough city-funded activities to bring the community together,” he said. “That’s what I want to focus on.”
Gregory is the youngest candidate on the ballot at 30 and said though he doesn’t want to shake up things, he does want to make sure “every voice is heard and everybody is included.”
He’s already listened to residents and said one of the things they’ve emphasized to him is a need for change at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. There were rumors of expansion there, he said, but nothing has really come to fruition.
Harry Grothjahn
Grothjahn moved to Alcoa to be closer to his grandchildren. That gives him a vested interest in running this year, he said.
“It’s really great to be able to walk down the block and play basketball, to have them come down and help with the yard,” he said. He followed his grandchildren from the county to the city and now he’s hoping to make their futures better.
Grothjahn, WBCR Truth Radio host for 26 years and former financial planner, has run for office before — most recently county mayor in 2018. He wants to focus on the way Alcoa handles taxes, debt and fiscal management in general.
He said communication on these matters needs to improve. “There seems to be a contradiction between what is being said and what is done,” he said, referring to Alcoa’s 2019 decision to raise property taxes. “That’s why we need to have accountability and transparency. I simply want to give the community some answers.”
He said Alcoa is on the “launching pad” of its future, adding he wouldn’t have started his run if he hadn’t moved to the city and felt responsible for improving life for his family and community.
