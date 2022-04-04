Next week the Blount County Board of Education will begin interviewing five candidates to become director of schools, including the two current Blount County Schools assistant directors and an Alcoa City Schools administrator.
The finalists are: Jake Jones, BCS assistant director of curriculum and instruction; David Murrell, BCS assistant director of operations; Keri Prigmore, ACS director of attendance; Edward “Shane” Johnston, director of Jefferson County Schools; and Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association, who previously served as high school curriculum director for Marion County Schools.
Nineteen candidates applied to succeed Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June.
The Blount school board hired the Tennessee School Boards Association to assist with the search and screen the candidates, and at a meeting Monday, April 4, TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom presented the finalists’ names and application materials.
The Blount school board plans to meet at 4 p.m Thursday, April 7, to set the questions it will ask during interviews April 11-18.
Finalists
Grissom presented the finalists in alphabetical order.
Johnston has been director since 2018 of Jefferson County Schools, which has about 6,900 students and 1,200 employees.
Before that he was an assistant director of Rhea County Schools for two years, and prior to that had been an assistant principal or principal at various schools since 2005. He began his career teaching history and coaching basketball, starting with Dayton City Schools in 1996.
His resume notes that he is an ordained Southern Baptist minister and serves as pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Morristown.
Jones became an assistant director of Blount County Schools in 2020. He previously had been assistant principal at Porter Elementary, opened Prospect Elementary as principal and served as principal at Heritage High School.
Jones began his career as a middle grades math teacher at Porter and then Heritage Middle School, and he coached basketball and volleyball at those schools.
Murrell, a 1993 graduate of Heritage High School, began his teaching career at Porter Elementary and became assistant principal at Mary Blount Elementary from 2005-7. He served as a supervisor of food/nutrition and human resources in the BCS Central Office before being named an assistant director in 2011.
Pratt is an associate professor at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, in addition to his leadership role with the National Rural Education Association.
He began his career teaching science at South Pittsburg High School and moved into administration as principal of that school in 2007. Pratt also has been a regional director with the Tennessee Department of Education and a coordinator of school partnerships at Lincoln Memorial University.
Prigmore is a 1993 graduate of Maryville High School and was a teacher intern at Friendsville Elementary. She taught at Heritage Middle School for two years before accepting a teaching position at Alcoa Middle School in 2004.
From 2009-15 she was assessment and accountability coordinator at AMS, and then she became director of Alcoa’s alternative program, the Pershing Academy of Learning.
Her resume notes that she also has served on several boards in the community, including New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, Family Promise, the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, Maryville Regional Planning Commission and Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission.
Prigmore earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University a decade ago, and Pratt earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University in 2014.
The other three have educational specialist degrees, Murrell from Tennessee Technological University in 2002, Jones from Lincoln Memorial University in 2004, and Johnston from Lee University in 2011.
Two other BCS employees applied, but no one else from Alcoa and none from Maryville City Schools.
Detailed interviews
TSBA gave the school board a set of proposed questions to ask the candidates, based on criteria identified during earlier meetings in Blount County. Grissom emphasized that whatever questions the board members use, they should ask the same to every candidate.
She also offered a proposed schedule, which would include meetings with faculty and staff, principals, Central Office staff and business and community leaders, as well as the school board. She recommends a separate day for each candidate, and the Blount school board plans to schedule the interviews April 11-14 and 18, because the schools are closed Friday, April 15.
The schedule also includes time for each candidate to have dinner with the board, with no questions. “Sometimes you really get to know people when you’re, as I say, breaking bread,” Grissom said.
When Chairman Robby Kirkland asked whether it would be proper to call other school boards about the candidates, Grissom noted the TSBA already had checked on the candidates but encouraged the board to do its own checking as well.
“Your key leadership role is selecting and appointing the director of schools,” she said. “Whomever you’d like to call about a candidate, I think you should.”
