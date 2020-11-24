The Blount County Soil Conservation District has announced the five winners of the Conservation Awards for 2020.
Tony Carnes received the Environmental Education Award. Eric Stott won the Beginning Farmer Award. Darrell Tyler, of Tyler Farms, received the Conservation Cooperator Award. Two Dedicated Service awards were given to Travis Loope and Dave Fugate.
All five winners received the awards for their help with conserving soil and creeks in Blount County. Four of the five winners — Stott, Tyler, Loope and Fugate — received their awards for their farming techniques. Carnes won for his work on the outdoor learning space at Carpenters Elementary School.
