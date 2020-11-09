Two letters from property owner Keith Edmonds sent to six residents of an apartment building on South Fourth Street, Maryviille, explain the r…

What is Blount County Recovery Court?

Merging back into society after addiction is hard, especially if you're coming directly from jail. That's why Blount County Recovery Court exists.

The program's mission, according to its website, is "to provide intensive substance abuse treatment with frequent supervisory contact from the court, treatment, case management and supervision officers for adult non-violent offenders as an alternative to extended incarceration in the local jail to break the cycle of recidivism and enhance public safety."

The Blount County Recovery Court Foundation is a separate fundraising arm in a two-pronged effort to help people kick addiction.

The foundation runs one transitional living home on High Street in Maryville and is expanding to apartments on Fourth Street.

Executive Director Randy Cruze explained what it feels like to see someone succeed. "We're just trying to teach them how to be normal human beings," he said. "When you see somebody succeed and three or four years later they come up and hug you and thank you for what you've done, that's what motivates me."

Recovery Court officials did not return The Daily Times' requests for more program statistics by press time.

Those interested in participating in the program can visit its offices at 1008 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville or call officials at 865-273-5581.