The Oak Ridge-Flatwater Tales virtual storytelling festival will be held at 8 p.m. June 5.
Events will include live workshops, an after-party and an evening performance. Tickets for all events is $50 or a $15 ticket can be purchased to just watch the evening performance. All tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/2021-flatwater-tales-virtual-storytelling-festival-tickets-77387180139 or in-person at the Ferrell Shop, 232 Jackson Square in Oak Ridge.
Visit flatwatertales.com for more information about the festival.
