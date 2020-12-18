Flint Group, a network of home service businesses across the United States, has selected Maryville-based Ripley PR as the company’s full-service public relations provider and agency of record.
“The knowledge and deep understanding of home services they bring to the table is unrivaled, and this relationship stands to make 2021 an impressive year for the brands in our portfolio,” said Trevor Flannigan, Flint chief operating officer.
Flint consists of a collection of home service businesses, including AAA Service, Climate Control Experts, Wolfer’s Home Services and South West Plumbing. All four businesses are experts in the plumbing industry while AAA Service, Climate Control Experts and Wolfer’s Home Services also specialize in HVAC.
