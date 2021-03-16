Alcoa Kiwanis members are prime examples of the adage “if there’s a will, there’s a way.”
This community service organization was all set to offer up its annual pancake breakfast in spring 2020, only to be rebuffed by a pandemic that would ravage our nation for a year. They tried to postpone into September, but in the end, pulled the plug on having the popular sit-down breakfast at all last year.
As 2021 came into view, pancake breakfast Chairman Brad Smith said they were optimistic some version of a breakfast could be hosted. After seeing the success of Maryville Kiwanis with their event, it was time to practice flippin’ pancakes to make short stack order for Alcoa.
However, the 2021 version is much different. The 30th Alcoa Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, set for Saturday, March 20, is in a different locale. It will be held at Alcoa First United Methodist Church, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Kiwanis members will cook on grills on the church’s front steps.
The biggest difference in this one is drive-thru. Pancake eaters will drive up, place an order and pay, and their meals will be handed to them without ever stepping outside the car. Cost will be $6, with children under 6 getting a meal for free; they must be in the car.
Longtime member Emmit Rawls said tickets have been sold ahead of time by Kiwanians. Each person in the club is asked to sell at least 30 each. The club, he said, already has raised $30,000 for this 2021 major event, thanks to corporate sponsors.
Smith said being outdoors will present some challenges, especially if the weather doesn’t cooperate. But popup tents will be in place. Members of Alcoa High School Key Club will be on hand to assist.
“We will plan for rain and hope it doesn’t,” the chairman said.
On March 11, a few club members attended Pancake University, to practice making the breakfast treats. It’s something they do each year in advance of this huge project. Alcoa Kiwanis has partnered with the local IHOP for years, and this will be no exception. They provide the pancake batter.
IHOP’s Brad Knauer participated in Pancake U, held at Alcoa FUMC, to demonstrate techniques for making the perfect pancake. After some lessons, all who attended graduated. Those in attendance included Smith, Rawls, Jim Norton, Richard Davis and Ed Johnson. Posing for photos in their graduation caps signaled another successful class.
The menu will look the same as in years past — each meal will contain three pancakes, three sausages and a choice of orange juice, milk or coffee. Smith said Kiwanians will be equipped with hand-held radios so orders can be quickly dispatched.
Smith said they are preparing for 600 drive-thru guests. In 2019, the event drew 619 patrons and raised $36,133. The remarkable accomplishment is that more than $35,000 was raised in 2020, the year no pancakes weren’t flipped.
These club members also stress that 100% of the proceeds for the pancake breakfast goes back into this community, to organizations like Blount County Head Start, 4-H, Special Olympics, Wears Valley Ranch, Boy Scouts, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Primary Players and Family Promise of Blount County. Scholarships area provided to local students as well.
Last year when the event was canceled after lots of advance tickets had been sold, no one requested their money back, Smith said. They told Kiwanis to keep it for the kids, he said.
As a member of Alcoa Kiwanis for close to 35 years, Smith has been part of a lot of pancake breakfasts. This is his third year as chairman. Before that, Davis was the lead, for 20 years.
This is an event a lot of people in the community look forward to, Smith said. One favorite element — that of gathering together, will be missing and also missed.
“Some are disappointed this won’t be a sit-down affair,” he said. “That just wasn’t possible. But we are still having pancakes.”
