Law enforcement’s FLOCK alert system was instrumental in the Tuesday arrest of an Alcoa woman on a vehicle theft charge.
Cetoya Evette Coffin, 25, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:31 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with auto theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. She was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a FLOCK alert was distributed to local agencies at approximately 3:22 p.m. for a stolen vehicle in the Hall Road area at the Highway 129 bypass. Law enforcement receives such an alert from local stationary license plate readers that can help identify stolen vehicles.
An officer checked the Hall Road-Washington Street area but didn’t find the vehicle, so he began looking around areas where the vehicle potentially turned off Hall Road. He saw a vehicle matching the description in the driveway of a residence at the 1200-block of East Harper Avenue.
After backup arrived, officers approached the vehicle and its driver, Coffin. A 25-year-old female passenger was in the vehicle as well; both were detained by officers.
The vehicle was confirmed to be the stolen one in question. Coffin said she didn’t know the vehicle was stolen and it was originally rented by her mother, who allowed her to use it, the report states.
Coffin was taken into custody and, after being searched, transported to Blount County jail. The passenger was released and not charged.
What is the FLOCK system?
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times the department began using the FLOCK alert system in June 2020, and although the specific system is relatively new, it’s actually a technology the agency has had for years.
“It’s called ALR, Automatic License Plate Reader,” Crisp said. “And we’ve had them in cars, some of our patrol cars as we drive around. And all the difference is this is a stationary license plate reader, automatic license plate reader.
“If you pass a camera and that vehicle tag is stolen, then it will run it against our database. If it is (stolen), then it gives us an alert that this vehicle is stolen, and then we’ll concentrate our efforts on trying to locate that vehicle.”
And Crisp is happy with the results.
“It’s been very successful thus far,” Crisp said. “Very successful.”
