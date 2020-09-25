A Florida man was taken into custody late Wednesday after law enforcement said he robbed a local Taco Bell after trying, and failing, to rob a Kroger.
Joshua W. Roberson, 35, of Saint Cloud, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, assault, criminal trespass and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $52,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer was told by an employee at Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, at 8:28 p.m. that a man, later identified as Roberson, came up to his register and demanded money from it, but the employee told him no.
Roberson demanded the money several more times, saying he had a gun and would “go crazy and shoot up the place,” the employee said per the report. When the employee continued to refuse, Roberson then tried to buy M&M’s, but the employee refused that as well, believing it was a trick to get the employee to open the register.
Another employee offered for Roberson to check out at a separate register, but he left the store instead, the reporting employee told the officer.
Another incident report states an officer responded to Taco Bell, 297 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa, on reports of a man possibly not paying for a taxi ride there.
After seeing Roberson get into a taxi outside Taco Bell, the officer was told by Taco Bell employees, who were yelling from outside the restaurant, that they had just been robbed, pointing to the leaving taxi, the report states. The taxi’s driver also pointed at the vehicle’s passenger seat as he drove off.
Employees told the officer that Roberson didn’t have a firearm, but dispatch advised they had received a call saying he possibly did have a firearm.
The officer followed the taxi into the parking lot of The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood St., and the taxi’s driver quickly stopped the vehicle and exited it. The officer said in a report that he pointed his weapon at Roberson and directed him “to show me his hands.”
Roberson allegedly did not comply and instead exited the vehicle and walked away behind the building. The officer drove behind the building to find Roberson, seeing him walking up a stair case to Sanderson Street, the report states.
The officer pulled onto Sanderson Street and again pointed his weapon at Roberson, commanding him to stop, but Roberson allegedly kept disobeying the orders.
As the officer was attempting to call for backup, not wanting to engage “hands-on” with Roberson due to not knowing whether or not he had a weapon, Roberson allegedly continued to disobey his commands. Finally, though, Roberson laid down in the parking lot of Midland Towers, 356 Sanderson St., Alcoa.
Another officer arrived, and Roberson was taken into custody. The reporting officer said he found “a large amount of cash” in Roberson’s right front pocket, and that it was “very apparent” that he was highly impaired.
After being placed into a vehicle, Roberson allegedly kicked the door and at the reporting officer, who shackled Roberson’s legs. Roberson continued to kick at the officer and spit on his back while being shackled, the report states.
Roberson was taken to the Blount County jail. The report states that he had been trespassed from the same Taco Bell on Sept. 10, 2019.
