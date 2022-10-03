These sunflowers along Sevierville Road have attracted lots of attention over the past five years. Carolyn Forster said the sunflowers are blooming again this year and invites the community to enjoy them.
People that live in the scenic surroundings of East Tennessee can attest to the fact that nature is a great gift-giver. Its beauty is priceless. Nevertheless, Carolyn Forster can be credited with helping to share that bounty and helping to pass it along.
Forster, who owns the family farm on Sevierville Road where she grew up, is inviting people to come out to her sunflower field and help themselves to the flowers while they’re in bloom.
“We’ve always planted them earlier,” she said. “However this year, we planted them later, so it’s not the usual time that they typically bloom. Most of the flowers have already opened, and we felt it would be a shame to let them go to waste.”
Forster said that because it’s later in the year, the days are shorter and there’s not as much sunlight. As a result, it makes for a briefer blooming period.
“They started blooming this past weekend, and they usually stay in bloom for only around two weeks anyway,” she said. “They’ll probably be done by next week, and it would be a shame to let them go to waste.”
Forster said that the people who come and cut them might want to share them with someone who need a special pick-me-up.
Forster’s sunflower fields, on the corner of Sevierville Road and Nina Delozier Road, have been a Blount County tradition for the past five years. She leases out the farm to Bill Beason and his farming partner David Cooping, and the two men divvy up the field for different crops. The particular portion of the field where the sunflowers are grown is home to the hay that’s grown there most of the year, but Beason reserves it for Forster and her sunflowers once the hay is harvested. Forster herself buys the sunflower seeds that Beason proceeds to plant after the hay is plowed.
In years past, the sunflowers have become a popular attraction not only for people who pass by, but also for those that make it a point to visit, admire and wander through the row after row of the brightly colored flowers. There’s plenty of parking in front of the fields, allowing people to drive up without having to hike their way there. Forster said that also makes the field handicap accessible.
Forster added that she’s happy to share the gift that nature has given in the form of the fresh flowers.
“Blount County is already a happy county,” she said. “Fresh flowers help make it that much more of a happy place.”
