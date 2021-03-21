Gracie's Restaurant in Maryville announced Sunday it will not reopen after damage caused by a March 10 kitchen fire.
"The damage from the fire was too severe to recover and we unfortunately will not be able to reopen Gracie’s," restaurant management posted on social media about 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are truly blessed to have had the opportunities to help this amazing community around us and we are so thankful for all of our loyal patrons. We will never forget you."
Maryville and Alcoa fire departments responded to the blaze March 10 after a passerby reported it at 11:54 p.m., Maryville Fire and Police Chief Tony Crisp said.
Crews were able to put the blaze out before it became fully involved and destroyed the building.
No one was injured after the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen around the hood ventilation system.
The 766 E. Lincoln Road restaurant has been around since 2004, according to its website.
