An official groundbreaking ceremony for a new Food City grocery store and gas station in Alcoa was held Friday morning, March 4.
A mix of Alcoa political leaders and Food City representatives gripped the handles of 12 different shovels and threw celebratory dirt forward onto an already paved parking lot.
Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott welcomed the crowd to Alcoa’s future, a walkable, downtown area.
“We’re really excited about this place, and it’s beginning to take off,” Abbott said. “We’ve got another ground breaking, then another ground breaking real soon. So, welcome to Springbrook Farm.”
The development is on a cornered piece of land off Tesla Boulevard, visible from where Alcoa Highway exits onto Hall Road. Tesla is the primary roadway that cuts through the middle of Springbrook Farm.
Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said the company has been involved in Blount County for over 30 years.
“We’re proud to be part of a growing community, and we’re proud to make the investment we’re making here,” Smith said.
All together, Smith said the development will open up 75 to 100 jobs, and the store should be open by late summer or early fall.
Even with a few kinks in construction plans, Smith said the company has already finished a few stages of the project. The paved parking lot also has a foundation laid for the gas station, and center blocks have already created the outline of what will be a 54,000 square-feet grocery store.
An Asian Wok, Stone Hearth Pizza Oven and regular fixed-to-eat food service will also be inside the grocery store, along with a sit-down area.
“We look forward to getting this store open,” Smith said. “We look forward to seeing a lot of people back here in a few months for our ribbon cutting.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell recognized Food City for giving back to communities, whether through veteran organizations or the Boys and Girls Club.
“Food City has just been a great, great partner with us in Blount County to continue to reinvest back into our community,” Mitchell said. “It’s pretty amazing when you have a company like this that believes in their community and wants to give back to their community the way Food City does.”
