Food City has recognized seven area store associates with volunteerism awards, the company said Wednesday in a press release.
The Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program was created in memory of the former president and board vice chairman. Throughout his 47-year career, Varney “brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole but was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services,” the press release states.
“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” Food City President Steven C. Smith said.
Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels. Of those entries, the following individual store winners were selected from this area:
Alex Wheeler, Vonore; Dorraine Harless, Alcoa; Paul J. Krueger, Loudon; Debra Reed, Seymour; Jackie Bell, Maryville, 2135 E. Broadway Ave.; Shelby Wells, Lenoir City; and Theresa Gregory, Maryville, 1715 W. Broadway Ave.
Store winners then move on to compete at the district level. Twelve district winners will be recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice of charity. Two divisional winners then will be chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution.
And finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf, the release states.
