Food City pharmacies will offer free COVID-19 vaccines once the vaccine is approved and available to the general public, the grocer said in a press release Monday.
Food City has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to offer the service.
Food City will follow CDC guidelines to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Once available, customers interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination should visit foodcity.com for more details.
