Food City announced Monday that store employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer will be required to wear face masks, unless required by state or local laws, effective Thursday, May 20.
Fully vaccinated employees will display a logo on their name badge.
Additionally, fully vaccinated customers will be allowed to shop without wearing a face mask. Food City asks that anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing face coverings while in the store.
Social distancing and hand sanitizing still will be encouraged in stores and enhanced cleaning procedures will continue, a Food City press release states.
