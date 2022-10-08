A fall tradition returns to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend Thursday, Oct. 13, as the Tuckaleechee United Women of Faith, formerly known as United Methodist Women, present the 2022 Fall Festival. The festival features a sit-down meal plus a bake sale and craft fair. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., and the craft fair and bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The annual fall festival, which has been held for decades, is the group’s major fundraiser to benefit missions projects.
Homemade meals
The homemade meals include a choice of country steak with gravy or baked chicken with gravy served with real mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, yeast roll and choice of homemade apple cobbler or brownie and choice of drink. The cost is $12 per person. A veggie plate option is offered at $8 per person. To-go orders will be available.
In 2021, the women opted to serve barbecue sandwiches and fixings as to-go meals only due to concerns over COVID-19. This year, they have returned to the sit-down meals in the church that have been so popular in past years.
“People like to socialize,” said Taffy King, acting president of the Tuckaleechee UWF. “We have gone back to basically the same menu. This year, we have the option of adding ice cream to either the cobbler or brownie.”
Bake sale, crafts
The bake sale features home-cooked baked goods such as cakes, pies, cookies and brownies as well as strawberry rhubarb jam, apple butter, pickles, bean soup mix and spiced tea mix. King said the pickles are “Surprise Pickles,” made by UWF member June Amos. “It’s not just ordinary pickles,” she said. “It has a little bit of a bite to it but not harsh. They are delicious.” Mary Lynn Morgan added, “She won’t give anybody the recipe! She said that whoever she got the recipe from swore her to secrecy!” Seventy-one half-pint jars of pickles, all made in Amos’s kitchen, will be available but the women said they go quickly, as do the jams and apple butter. King made the apple butter, 35 pints and eight half-pints. The church’s youth, WILD (Walking in Love Daily) Kids, provided the spiced tea mix.
Bonnie McCampbell’s fried apple pies, another Tuckaleechee Fall Festival tradition, will be available.
“Our congregation is so generous,” King said. “We couldn’t have our bake sales without their cooperation.”
The craft sale will have a wide variety of handcrafted items at reasonable prices. A small sampling of these includes seasonal decorations for fall and Christmas created by United Women of Faith members and others, Mary Lynn Morgan’s popular painted river rocks, wooden Halloween decorations, decorative wooden sleds and Christmas ornaments created by Bonnie McCampbell and decorations crafted from wine corks in the shapes of pumpkins and Christmas trees by Sara Hatch.
Two items will be raffled, a queen-sized quilt made by church member Jodi Savage in the Carpenter’s Star pattern in rich autumn colors, and a signed, framed print, “Harvest,” by Smokies artist, the late Lee Roberson. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or you can purchase five tickets for $20 in advance or on the day of the festival. The first name drawn for the raffle will have a choice of either the quilt or the print.
Benefits missions
King said all funds from this and other fundraisers, after expenses are paid, are used for mission projects locally – including the Wesley Foundation, Haven House, Pregnancy Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, Wears Valley Ranch, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Holston Home for Children – as well as national and international missions, such as Samaritan’s Purse and UMCOR, United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church is located at 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend. Richard Rudesill serves as pastor.
