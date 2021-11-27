Holiday joy can bring up many mental images, but gathering with friends and family over a heavily laden table of food is likely the one people visualize first.
Empty Pantry Fund board members are among those, but volunteering with an organization dedicated to putting food on the tables of Blount County residents in need at Christmas also is on board members’ minds. EPF is a yearlong endeavor that requires constant planning, from fundraising to distribution of the food baskets, this year more than 1,300, organizers said.
Making adjustments to the content of the food baskets is another factor and depends on availability and cost of the items, especially as the COVID-19 disruptions continue, EPF President Lon Fox said.
“COVID continues to affect the Empty Pantry Fund,” he said. “Once again, we will purchase 3-pound refrigerated hams because of supply-chain issues for any smaller non-refrigerated items.” Prior to 2020, two 1-pound canned hams were included in food baskets; in 2020, these products were unavailable and EPF substituted refrigerated hams at a substantially higher cost. This required adjustments to the budget and to the composition of the food baskets and continues in 2021.
Adjustments continue to be made as the board is notified of shortages of some items.
“We are forced to buy name-brand products which cost more rather than store brand because of the unavailability of store or generic brands,” Fox said. “And in general, food prices have increased from last year to this year; have you been to the grocery store lately?
“Once again, we are trying to improve and update our food baskets to include more items than previous years. We will pack over 1,300 baskets, and they will include more name-brand items and new items not included in previous baskets.”
Behind the scenes
Tony Clark, an Empty Pantry Fund volunteer from his youth and currently EPF treasurer, has yet another perspective of EPF: unloading tractor-trailers delivering the foods to the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory and then staging the food for packing. Clark said the process is much more involved than it sounds.
“Many years ago, I worked for Macy’s Distribution Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and as a part of my duties there, I was a supervisor over shipping. I actually learned many invaluable lessons in that job,” he said. “When the volunteer job of receiving the food trucks became available with the Empty Pantry Fund, I jumped at the opportunity.”
This position previously has been held by Boyd Parrott, a staunch supporter of EPF for nearly 40 years until his death in 2013.
“I truly had no idea the many jobs Boyd had performed under his ‘unofficial’ title of ‘the food guy,’” Clark said. “I quickly found out he did many other volunteer tasks, as well,” including returning food pallets to Kroger, coordinating with the armory, disposing of trash and cardboard boxes, obtaining the sturdy nylon bags in which the foods are packed, and more.
Food will be delivered to the armory early on Dec. 15. Clark said. “I will meet the Kroger tractor and trailer trucks at 7 a.m. along with several other volunteers, and we will unload and stack in rows all of the food for packing day on Dec. 16. Sounds pretty simple until you start counting all the cans, bags, etc., of food” to confirm the correct number of items have been delivered for more than 1,300 food baskets.
Parrott left some big shoes to fill, Clark said. “I am privileged to have accepted this volunteer role with the Empty Pantry Fund. I just hope I do the job half as well as Boyd did.”
Donations received since the previous listing include:
DONATIONS
• Joe Roebuck and SCCY Firearms, $5,000
• In memory of French B. Lawson and Margaret Lawson by Lynn and Larry Ladd, $100
• In memory of F.B. Ladd and Rosa S. Ladd by Lynn and Larry Ladd, $100
• In memory of first cousins Rod Shore and Tom Luckey, born three weeks apart, $300
• In honor of Donna Millsaps and crew for cooking and delivering food for the sick, $100
• Sandra and Carl Townsend, $100
• Col. William Haynes (Ret.) and Caroline Haynes, $1,000
• In memory of Etta Mae Chambers and Vaughn Chambers, $100
• In loving memory of Tristen Keller, $25
• C. Rebecca Laughmiller, $25
• In memory of Louise Trindell, $25
• Gary and Janice Wade, $100
• Maryville Walmart Employees, $1,000
• Dianne Richmond (in lieu of Christmas gifts from Joseph and Barbara Weinbrecht), $50
• In memory of Vernon Petree and Mike Delozier by Lon and Sally Fox, $50
• In memory of Betty and Pete Lobetti and Mabel “Mimi” Fox by Lon and Sally Fox $50
• AMVETS Post No. 22, $500
The following donations were made via Paypal:
• Judith Cole, $250
• Moria Wedekind, $100
• Kristen Sanchez, $50
• Casey Young, $300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.