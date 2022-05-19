Bring your favorite potluck dish to share and an appetite for history to the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society’s Annual Picnic Saturday, May 21.
The picnic will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the New Providence Presbyterian Church Pavilion, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, followed by a program presented by church historian Duncan Crawford, whose family has been affiliated with New Providence for more than 200 years. The public is invited to attend. Admission is free.
BCGHS President Tim Walker said, “Nobody could remember us ever having a program at New Providence, and you can’t talk about Maryville and Blount County history without New Providence Presbyterian Church coming up in the conversation.
“Duncan Crawford actually does a program for new members, talking about the church history, and he also has a lot of knowledge about the early history of Maryville in that one of his direct ancestors on the Duncan line was married here even prior to statehood. So he’s had ancestors at New Providence since its founding. He should have some good information.”
The program
Crawford said he will speak on the early history of Blount County, from 1785 to about 1795, when Blount County was formed, and on New Providence and its founding. He will also speak on the history of the Presbyterian Church.
“In my history of the Presbyterian Church, I also go a little bit into the history of Presbyterianism and how the Presbyterians fled Scotland because the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church both deemed them as threats,” he said. When persecution worsened, about 200,000 of these “Scots-Irish” Presbyterians fled to America. “This belief in self-government transferred from the churches to the political self-government, too, and that’s why you find so many Scots-Irish in the American Revolution,” he said. “More than 200 of them came to Blount County after the Revolutionary War ended.”
Presbyterian leadership in the northern United States was concerned that parishioners in the wilds of what would become Blount County were becoming “unchurched,” Crawford said, so in 1786, Archibald Scott came to this area and started two churches. Eusebia began inside the walls of Fort McTeer, and New Providence inside the walls of John Craig’s Fort in what would become Maryville.
“I’m going to discuss some of that,” Crawford said. “The first full-time minister at New Providence was a man named Gideon Blackburn. We have direct descendants of Gideon Blackburn who still attend our church. That’s kind of remarkable that 200 years later, you still have the surname ‘Blackburn’ in the church he was the first minister of.”
Crawford descends from some of the earliest settlers in Blount County who also were members of New Providence.
“My third-great-grandparents were married inside Fort Craig,” he said. “Their names were John Duncan and Peggy Alexander. They are listed in (historian) Will McTeer’s book as being charter members of the church. That’s where I got my first name, Duncan.”
Crawford’s ancestors settled on nearly 600 acres received by John Duncan for his Revolutionary War Service. “The Duncan Farm lies out between Montvale Road, Court Street and Wilkinson Pike,” he said. “The Duncan house would have been on top of a hill overlooking the rock quarry now.”
Everyone welcome
Walker said everyone with an interest in history is welcome to attend the picnic and program.
“It will be potluck, and people can bring what they want to the picnic,” he said. “Just bring a side dish like you’d bring to a reunion. We’ll start eating about 11:30 and then after everyone is reasonably full, Duncan will speak. You don’t have to be a member of the historical society or the church.” The event will take place at the church pavilion, which is behind the church and accessible from West Lamar Alexander Parkway. “The pavilion is covered, and it is handicapped accessible,” Walker said. “We’ll have tables and chairs set up, and the church is providing that and tablecloths. There are restrooms that are cleaned once a week even when they’re not used. There will be plenty of parking.”
Duncan Crawford is a native Blount Countian. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1964 and from Rhodes College in Memphis in 1967. After college he enlisted in the United States Navy, earned an officer’s commission, and served aboard an aviation support ship, tasked with supporting anti-submarine operations in the Mediterranean. After discharge from active duty, he entered the University of Tennessee Law School and since 1973 has practiced law in Maryville. He taught business law at Maryville College for many years and worked as a high school and college baseball umpire for 30 years. He continued his military service in the Naval Reserve, retiring in 1997 in the rank of captain. He and his wife, Margaret Ellen, have two married children, both living in Atlanta.
