The second annual Great Smoky Mountains Food Truck Festival returns to Townsend on Friday and Saturday, organizers announced Tuesday.
Held at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, the event had its first showing in November 2020. This year, it will feature more than 20 food trucks, many based in Blount County.
“The 2020 event was an overwhelming success on all fronts — raving attendee reviews, food truck participation, host location and the financial support and awareness for Isaiah 117 House,” event founder and organizer Tina Rhea said in a news release.
Tickets are $5 per person and free for those 12 and under.
The festival is sponsored by A&L Heating and Air and includes local food favorites like burgers and BBQ, family-friendly dessert options, crafted beverages, international cuisine, vegan options and more.
Guests can dine around the campground’s B loop and enjoy the recently completed upgrades to the luxury campground, according to the release
Friday will consist of a VIP event lasting from 6-9 p.m.
Area band Tenn Pan Alley will perform, Tickled Orange will have a photo booth open, Cades Cove Cellars will present a wine tasting and a select group of area vendors will serve food. There also will be bar service from Single Barrel Events.
Limited VIP event tickets are $75 and include entry into Saturday’s event as well.
At 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 865 Studio Shirts will screen print event shirts, and organizers encourage event-goers to bring a blank shirt.
Attendees ages 21 and over also will have the opportunity to enjoy spirits from local distillers Old Forge, Ole Tennessee and Sugarlands.
Festival attendees on Saturday will park at Burger Master and follow signage for meeting the minimum safety measures.
Tickets include parking and shuttle services provided by Cades Cove Heritage Tours.
They will be available online and Saturday on-site, cash only.
Those interested in VIP tickets can buy them at eventbrite.com/e/great-smoky-mountains -food-truck-festival -tickets-138685761847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.