Owners of the first planned food truck park in Maryville brought an innovative request to the city for consideration. If ultimately approved, it will be one more addition to a list of positive changes impacting this new type of eatery.
A large portion of Gene and Shelly Watsons’ business will be an open lot. Food trucks will dot sections, and the rest will be for seating, recreation, parking and a building with a bar and bathrooms.
Current city stipulations limit the type of surface materials developers can use in parking lots, both primary and overflow. The Watson’s want to implement a new material more aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly for overflow parking.
On Monday, Dec. 19, Maryville Planning Commission signed off on expanding materials allowed for overflow parking lots. If also approved by Maryville City Council during its January and February meetings, the new regulation will allow permeable pavers, pervious concrete and other alternative surfaces for overflow parking.
Overflow refers to parking spaces beyond the required minimum needed to support a business. Now, regulations state lots with more than five parking spaces and used five days per week must be constructed with asphalt, concrete or other material that provides protection from wear and tear, such as potholes.
First and foremost, Gene Watson said during the meeting, the alternative material will give the food truck park a cleaner, more attractive look. It will also help with heat generated on the surface and eliminating dirty runoff, he added.
Since food truck parks are outdoor, minimizing heat will help guests feel more comfortable in high temperatures. And water passes freely through the surface and into the ground below, without collecting petroleum or other damaging runoff.
Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said the request from the Watsons benefits developers and the city of Maryville, given it can improve water quality and is a budget-friendly option for builders.
During a phone call with The Daily Times on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Shelly Watson said she hopes developers in the city will take interest in using alternative surface materials.
What the Watson’s plan to use has a compacted sub floor and plastic, hexagonal-shaped grid that will keep a filler material in place. The grid can be filled with various materials, but the Watsons will use a type of gravel.
It will be strong enough to support emergency vehicles, Watson said.
She referenced a park in Athens, Tennessee, that uses this type of permeable surface material for it’s parking lot and trails. New sections of the greenway in Maryville could implement this type of surface material, she added.
The Watson’s plan for their business hasn’t changed from the designs submitted this summer. Watson said she and her husband hope it’s open by late spring and will bring more detailed plans to the city after the holidays.
They started earning approvals from the city earlier this year for the food truck park. Located in an industrial area known as Laurel Branch Park — the intersection of Robert C. Jackson Drive with W. Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road — their property is located where the city is encouraging more commercial development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.