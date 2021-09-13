Maryville resident Winnie Gregory correctly picked 11 out of 12 games (the Greenback-Webb of Knoxville game was canceled and wins the $50 second-place prize in Week 2 of The Daily Times' football contest.
Gregory's only miss was Ohio State's loss to Oregon.
Maryville resident Graham Shelley wins the third-place prize of $25 by missing only two games and getting closest to the tiebreakers (75 points between Pitt and the Vols).
To win the $100 jackpot, which doubles every week there is not a perfect slate, you have correctly pick all 13 games minus any cancellations. So next week's jackpot is $200.
Hundreds of readers took a leap in faith and incorrectly predicted Tennessee would outmatch Pittsburgh. Many others failed to see Arkansas' upset over Texas, Iowa's win over Iowa State and Maryville's win over Alcoa.
Week 3 games are listed on 5B of this edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.